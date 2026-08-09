Two people in hospital after Brussels house fire

Fire Brigade illustrative image. Credit: Belga/Marius Burgelman

Two people were taken to hospital on Sunday morning after a fire at a home in Rue Auguste Lambiotte in Schaerbeek, Brussels firefighters said.

Emergency services were called at about 5:30 to reports of a fully developed fire on the second floor of a three-storey building.

By the time firefighters arrived, the two occupants had already made it outside.

Both were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation and minor burns, according to Brussels fire service spokesman Walter Derieuw.

A major response was deployed, including three fire engines and two ladder trucks. Clearance operations were still under way on Sunday morning.

The home has been left uninhabitable and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Firefighters also found that there were no smoke detectors in the property.

Smoke detectors have been mandatory in all homes in the Brussels-Capital Region since 1 January 2025, whether the property is rented or owner-occupied.

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