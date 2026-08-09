Lost Frequencies replaces Charlotte Cardin at Ronquières

Ronquières Festival's logo pictured during the first day of the 'Ronquieres Festival' music festival, on Friday 7 August 2026, Ronquieres. This years edition of the festival takes place from August 7 to August 9. BELGA PHOTO EMILE WINDAL

Charlotte Cardin has pulled out of Sunday’s Ronquières Festival because of acute laryngitis, with Belgian artist Lost Frequencies announced as her replacement.

Festival organisers said the Canadian singer lost her voice during a performance at the Foire aux Vins de Colmar in eastern France on 5 August and was unable to complete her set.

They said they learned overnight that her condition had not improved and that the persistent voice loss would prevent the Feel Good singer from performing as scheduled on Sunday evening.

In a message shared on Saturday, Cardin said she was cancelling the show with great sadness.

“It breaks my heart, but my vocal cords are injured and, on medical advice, I have to observe strict vocal rest for the next few days,” she said.

Lost Frequencies, who has already appeared at Ronquières in 2024, will now take her place on the festival stage.

He is scheduled to perform before the much-anticipated set by Macklemore, the final headliner of the 2026 edition.

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