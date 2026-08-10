Belgium in Brief: And on the seventh day...

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Hallo, bonjour and good afternoon, everyone!

It's Maïthé here, officially taking over full newsletter duties now that my trusty co-BIBer Katie Westwood has moved on from The Brussels Times.

She will be dearly missed – not only by me and the rest of the newsroom, but I'm sure also by our readers. I'm afraid you're stuck with me now!

It's a pretty big week for Belgium. Not only will the most complete solar eclipse in decades be visible from the country (more on that later), but there is another seismic shift happening: shops will soon be allowed to stay open late, as well as on Sundays.

For some, this might not seem like a big deal, but for Belgium, it's a monumental change. While supermarkets in many other countries have been staying open past 20:00 and every day of the week, brave little Belgium resisted this specific call of capitalism for a long time.

But it's all changing now. And while I am sure Belgium's many international residents will be glad the country is finally embracing the culture of extended opening hours, I can't help but feel quite sad knowing that the hustle and bustle will now always continue unabated, without even taking a little Sunday rest. More on that here.

Elsewhere, reporter Léa Huppe compared the cost of a resident parking permit in Brussels' different municipalities.

While parking meter rates have largely been standardised across the Brussels-Capital Region, municipalities still set their own prices for resident permits – resulting in some striking differences. If you get around the city by car, I am sure you will have noticed. Take a deeper look here.

Speaking about taking deeper looks: I hope you haven't forgotten to buy the special solar eclipse glasses in preparation for Wednesday's spectacle.

Reporter Josse Van Dessel spoke with an expert about how and where to watch the event. You don't want to miss it: a similar eclipse won't be visible in the country until 2081. How do you need to prepare, what do you need to know, and can you see the eclipse from Brussels? Josse tells you everything you need to know.

Before I let you go, I also wanted to highlight two stories you might have missed over the weekend.

Features Editor Isabella Vivian spoke to ex-Eurocrat Dominique Roch, who was once named as one of the "women who shaped Brussels", about her unconventional career path from the EU institutions to Berlin's booming sex scene.

Born and raised in Hamburg, Roch used to think that the Brussels bubble was "the height of cool". But that quickly changed. She moved to Berlin, and ended up swapping business for pleasure. Read all about it here.

If you are looking for a different kind of pleasure, Isabella also curated a list of the hottest new restaurants to try in Brussels this summer. From cheap and cheerful street food to classy restaurants for special occasions, she found something for every taste.

As always, if you have comments, tips, corrections or suggestions, you know what to do: email me at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Happy Monday!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

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