Belgium in Brief: Partial eclipse of the heart

Credit: Belga

Goeiemiddag, bonjour, hi there!

Maïthé again, bringing you an overview of what's happening in Belgium today.

First things first: today is a big day for lovers of the sun and/or moon (or anything space-related, like myself). Stories about sold-out eclipse glasses, ways to avoid eye damage and the best places to watch have been making headlines for weeks, and now the day is finally here.

For those who somehow missed what is happening: the most complete solar eclipse in decades will be visible from Belgium tonight. In practice, this means that the moon, in its daily rotation around the Earth, will be (partially) in front of the sun – blocking most of the light and casting a shadow onto the surface of the Earth.

As Belgium is not in the path of totality, those watching from the country will not see a total eclipse. Instead, the moon will cover roughly 91% of the surface of the sun. It's not quite what Bonnie Tyler was singing about, but it will still be spectacular.

Two high-up venues in Brussels that are usually closed to the public will exclusively open for the event tonight. I will be watching from outside the capital, but I can't wait to see the photos from all over Belgium.

Closer to home, we have a very interesting story about the increasing number of Romanians acquiring Belgian nationality, despite EU rules already granting them the same rights to live and work across the bloc.

Christopher Richards reports that more than 34,000 Romanians have acquired Belgian citizenship since the year 2000. Interestingly, the vast majority of them did so after 2007, when Romania joined the EU.

Whether it is about wanting to vote, acquiring a stronger passport or feeling detached from and disappointed in their home country, Romanians cite plenty of reasons to become Belgian. Christopher tells you all about them.

In Brussels, meanwhile, it seems like we have not yet seen the end of the e-scooter saga. The Brussels Government recently decided to ban the shared vehicles, but a popular petition is now forcing the authorities to reopen the debate on keeping them on the capital's streets.

And lastly, if you are thinking about taking a little day trip: The New York Times has placed a Belgian city on its list of European canal cities worth a visit if you want to escape mass tourism. Have you been yet?

If you have comments, tips, corrections or suggestions (or if you want to send me photos of the solar eclipse), you know where to find me: m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Be careful with your eyes tonight!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

About 90% of the Sun will be covered during the eclipse. A similar solar eclipse will not be visible from Belgium again until 2081. Read more.

Two iconic locations in Brussels are opening their doors to the general public, especially for the spectacle – but with limited tickets. Read more.

EU rules grant Romanian citizens the same rights to live and work across the bloc, so why then are Romanians choosing to also become Belgian? Read more.

"Banning them will not make the scooters disappear. Instead, users will simply switch to private scooters, which are neither regulated nor traceable." Read more.

A noisy flight route is affecting an estimated 450,000 people in Brussels who live closer to Brussels Airport and under the flight path. Read more.

Around 33.5 hectares of sunflowers are currently being grown in Flemish Brabant, more than double the area recorded in 2024. Read more.

Before it was a courgette, the courgette was a kitchen utensil. Read more.