Man dies crushed under his car in East Flanders

Illustrative image of an ambulance. Credit: Belga

A man died on Wednesday morning in Beveren-Kruibeke-Zwijndrecht, East Flanders, after being crushed under a car he was working on.

The accident happened at around 10:00 at a house in Middenheide, a street in Beveren.

Emergency services were called to the scene, but the victim was pronounced dead at the house.

The exact circumstances are still under investigation.

According to initial findings, the man was likely crushed after a jack toppled over while he was underneath the vehicle.

The victim’s wife alerted the emergency services, but they were unable to save him.

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