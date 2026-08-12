TUI considers reducing number of aircraft in Belgium over aviation tax

A TUI airplane. Credit: Belga/Robbe Vandegehuchte

TUI is considering reducing the number of aircraft based in Belgium because of higher aviation taxes, according to De Tijd and L’Echo.

The move would mirror a decision already taken by Ryanair, which has withdrawn five of its 19 aircraft based in Belgium due to the tax increase.

The Irish low-cost airline said the decision would remove two million seats for travellers and put 150 jobs at risk in Belgium, although pilots and cabin crew could be reassigned to other bases.

TUI currently has 20 aircraft based in Belgium and employs 2,100 people. It is now also warning that it may scale back its fleet in the country.

“The tax environment in Belgium is unfavourable,” chief executive Sebastian Ebel told L’Echo. “We could reduce the number of aircraft, but this is above all a political question.”

He said the Belgian government must decide whether it wants to continue offering affordable holidays to people on lower incomes.

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