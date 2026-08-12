In pictures: How you saw the solar eclipse

Credit: Dominik bach.

Belgium experienced its most complete solar eclipse in decades on Wednesday evening, and thousands of residents went outside to witness the spectacle.

Solar eclipses occur when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, temporarily blocking all or part of the sun from view — often resulting in beautiful images.

The Brussels Times asked readers to send us their pictures of the eclipse on Wednesday night and show us what the celestial event looked like from where they were watching.

For many, the event was also an excuse to stop what they were doing, head outside and look up.

Some watched from home, others travelled to spots with a clearer horizon (and some even to another country), armed with eclipse glasses, cameras and phones.

Our first picture is breathtakingly beautiful, taken by Michiel Waeben through a telescope in Diepenbeek in Limburg.

The next one was taken by Daan Bergmans, a Belgian who made the trek to Zaragoza in the north of Spain to get a clear view the total solar eclipse.

This one was taken by Nicolaus Usry; he took the photograph from YUST Antwerp hotel's rooftop

This one was sent to us by Dominik Bach in Etterbeek, with a stunning resolution!

"Undercut view of the eclipse. A true camera obscura phenomenon of the sun shining through leaves," wrote Kuba Mazur, who took the picture in Opwijk (Flemish Brabant), to The Brussels Times.

This one was taken by Lily Bernal from The Royal Museum of the Armed Forces and Military History in Brussels.

This one was taken by Dries Mockers from Godsheide, a village in the north-eastern corner of the Belgian city of Hasselt.

This one was sent to us by Arthav Mahajan, who took the picture in Woluwe-Saint-Lambert, Brussels.

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