Seventeen Belgian local politicians hold office while receiving disability benefits

N-VA's Eva Demesmaeker. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

Two mayors and 15 aldermen in Belgium are officially on invalidity pension while also holding political office, according to information obtained by MP Eva Demesmaeker.

The figures were reported by Het Laatste Nieuws on Thursday, based on details Demesmaeker of the Flemish nationalist N-VA party requested from Pensions Minister Jan Jambon and the federal pensions service. The 17 local politicians are among nearly 87,000 Belgians who still receive an invalidity pension. Their identities have not been disclosed.

Under the old system, which was abolished this year, entitlement was assessed in a rigid way and did not take into account what someone might still be able to do, such as working part-time or in a different role.

Demesmaeker criticised the arrangement, saying it was absurd that the state could deem people too ill to work for life while voters considered them fit to run a town or city. The mayor of Halle said she did not want to trigger a witch-hunt against fellow local politicians, but argued that it had been wrong to write those people off permanently.

People receiving an invalidity pension may earn up to €30,132 gross a year on top of their benefit, rising to €36,652 for those with dependent children. If they earn more than that threshold, their benefit is reduced proportionately. If they earn more than €60,000 gross as an alderman or mayor, their invalidity pension falls to zero for the duration of their mandate.

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