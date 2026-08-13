Belgium in Brief: Have you ever stared directly at the sun?

Credit: TBT

Hi there, salut, hoi!

It's Maïthé here again, still riding the high of yesterday evening's beautiful space spectacle.

I hope you managed to secure some glasses and enjoyed the eclipse as much as I did. I can safely say that I have never felt anything like what I felt while witnessing one of the most impressive natural phenomena ever, standing on a high bridge in Flanders with hundreds of people all looking up at the same thing.

Everyone passed around eclipse glasses to people who did not manage to get a pair, shared food and drinks, and queued up to watch the moon pass between the Earth and the sun through the telescopes of a few generous people. The atmosphere was so beautifully convivial.

There's something so deeply human about random strangers from across the world coming together to stare at the sky. We are just tiny cogs in the huge machine that is the universe.

It was, quite literally, an awesome evening. Not only for me, but also for our readers all over Belgium and Europe. I highly recommend taking a look at the photos that readers sent us – from highly detailed telescope photos to little banana-shaped suns captured on smartphones.

But there is also beauty to be found closer to home today – albeit of a completely different kind. The world-famous flower carpet is returning to the Grand Place in Brussels today.

A total of 140 Flemish and Japanese volunteers – the youngest of whom is just nine years old – spent this morning busily preparing this year's beautiful display, which draws visitors from across the globe every two years. Our Features Editor Isabella Vivian went to find out more.

Unfortunately, however, today also marks a very dark day for Belgium. Exactly 30 years ago today, on 13 August 1996, police arrested Marc Dutroux, now 69, in Marcinelle in Charleroi (Hainaut), as a suspect in the kidnapping of 14-year-old Laetitia Delhez.

Within weeks, they uncovered Laetitia and another girl hidden in his basement, as well as the bodies of four more girls, buried in the back gardens of multiple houses he owned.

The Dutroux Case remains one of Belgium's darkest scandals, shocking Belgian society and its system to its core.

It sparked public outrage over the judicial and political failures that led to a convicted serial rapist not being investigated, despite multiple warnings and witnesses. Reporter Josse Van Dessel gives a detailed rundown of what happened.

On a much lighter note, regular contributor Dominique Soenens looked at why cycling is booming in Brussels. With its hilly streets, heavy traffic and once-scarce bike lanes, Brussels has not always been an obvious city for cyclists.

However, that is changing fast, Dominique explains. Improved infrastructure is one of the main reasons for the increasing number of people whizzing past you on two wheels, but e-bikes have a lot to do with it as well. Read all about it here.

For comments, tips, corrections or suggestions (or if you still want to send me photos of the solar eclipse), you know where to find me: m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Catch you later!

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Exactly 30 years ago today, police arrested Marc Dutroux on suspicion of kidnapping of Laetitia Delhez. Within weeks, they uncovered two girls hidden in a basement, and the bodies of four more. Read more.

One of the highlights of the cultural calendar is returning to the Belgian capital today – and it is not one to be missed. Read more.

Two mayors and 15 aldermen in Belgium are officially on invalidity pension while also holding political office. Read more.

Thousands of people across Belgium went outside to witness the solar eclipse on Wednesday evening. This is what they saw. Read more.

The annual electricity and natural gas bill for an average household in Flanders rose in August to its highest level in three years, according to figures from the Flemish utilities regulator. Read more.

With its hilly streets, heavy traffic and once-scarce cycle lanes, Brussels has not always been an obvious city for cyclists. But that is changing fast. Read more.

The summer lull is officially over, with a sudden spurt in summer festivals to enjoy the last few weeks of the holidays. Read more.