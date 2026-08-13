Today was the hottest 13 August on record

A dog coping with the heat pictured in Brussels. Credit: Emile Windal

Belgium recorded its hottest 13 August since measurements began on Thursday, with 32,2 °C measured in Uccle, according to Royal Meteorological Institute forecaster David Dehenauw.

The previous record for 13 August was 32,1 °C, set last year. It is the thirteenth day record broken this year alone.

Temperatures were still rising on Wednesday afternoon, meaning the final record could climb higher later in the day.

The Royal Meteorological Institute expects temperatures in the centre of the country to reach around 34 °C.

Belgium is also likely experiencing its third heatwave of the year. If temperatures rise above 30 °C again on Friday, as forecast, the heatwave will become official.

The institute defines a nationwide heatwave as a period of at least five consecutive days with maximum temperatures of 25 °C or more in Uccle, including at least three days of 30 °C or higher.

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