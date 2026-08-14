Sweltering heat to start the weekend

Illustration picture shows tourists seeking the shade at the Grande Place. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Materlinck

Temperatures could reach 38°C in parts of Belgium on Friday, as an orange heat warning comes into force across almost the entire country.

The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) issued the warning for all provinces except West Flanders, with a scorching start to the weekend expected.

Temperatures will be slightly more bearable at the coast, where highs of 28°C to 29°C are forecast. In the Ardennes, temperatures will reach between 32°C and 33°C, while most of the rest of Belgium will see highs of 35°C to 37°C, with 38°C possible locally.

Friday night will remain particularly warm, with temperatures between 16°C and 23°C. Skies will remain mostly clear at first, but clouds moving in from France could bring local showers and possibly thunderstorms to western parts of the country towards the end of the night.

Conditions will become more unsettled on Saturday, although it will remain hot. Temperatures are expected to range from 24°C at the coast to 33°C or 34°C in Belgian Lorraine.

Sunday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine, with temperatures falling to between 22°C and 28°C.