Belgium in Brief: Guilty as charged

Credit: Belga

Hi everyone and happy Friday!

Maïthé again, with my last missive of the working week.

To mark the 30th anniversary of his arrest, yesterday we published a breakdown of the case of Marc Dutroux, the infamous serial killer and paedophile – which quickly became one of the darkest chapters in Belgian history. Today, reporter Josse Van Dessel followed up with everything that has happened since his arrest.

While Belgian police managed to catch Dutroux and rescued two girls from certain death on 13 August 1996, the investigation revealed serious problems with judicial organisation within the country and broke citizens' trust in the state, culminating in the White March – the biggest demonstration in Belgium’s history.

Statements from Dutroux and his accomplice hinted at a larger network of child abductors, rapists and paedophiles at play, but this was never confirmed. Josse gives you a detailed overview of what happened.

On another grim note, we published a story yesterday evening about a violent police arrest just outside of Brussels.

As reporter Anas El Baye wrote, a police intervention in the Flemish municipality of Asse on 5 August left three officers and a civilian injured, after an incident that started on a De Lijn bus and ended in a confrontation outside a family home.

According to the family, the use of disproportionate force was unnecessary and the intervention was racially motivated. The police, however, deny this. Read Anas' report here.

Elsewhere in Belgium, today is a special day. At 21:00 tonight, the Dodentocht (which literally translates to "Death march" in Dutch) is starting in Flanders. Hikers will travel to Bornem from all over the world to walk 100 km in under 24 hours.

Our reporter Kosmos Khoroshavin explains where this annual event came from here – and is so committed to the bit, he has even decided to go one step further and take part himself.

We've wished him the best of luck, several extra pairs of socks and as few blisters as possible. You can expect his report about what the experience was like on our website soon.

And to get the weekend started, we also have our weekly guide on events and activities in Brussels on our website today. As Features Editor Isabella Vivian wrote, the cultural agenda is filling up again as residents gradually return to the city as we near the start of the new school year.

For comments, tips, corrections or suggestions, you know where to find me: m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Have a good weekend!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Following the arrest of prolific serial killer and paedophile Marc Dutroux, fear gripped Belgium – and the detectives investigating him. Read more.

Police have denied allegations of racism after footage showing a violent arrest near Brussels spread across social media. Read more.

It's official: Belgium is experiencing a heatwave after temperatures in Uccle once again passed 30°C on Friday. Read more.

If the idea of walking such a distance at a limited time sounds bizzare to you, wait to hear that you will also have to pay for it. Read more.

Nearly 40,000 people living in France now cross the border to work in Belgium, and their numbers have been steadily rising. Read more.

The club is also set to become a place where Brussels-based artists can bring their own projects to life within the organisation’s studio programme. Read more.

From the annual dance festival to a world-famous flower display, here's what's on in Brussels this weekend. Read more.