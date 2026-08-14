Three injured in two gas explosions near Brussels Central

Credit: The Brussels Times/ Anas El Baye.

Three people have been injured in two explosions in central Brussels on Friday, inside a building where a gas leak was being repaired.

Two Sibelga workers and a firefighter suffered burns in the explosions at the Single Resolution Board (SRB) building on Treurenberg, near Brussels Central Station, Sibelga spokesperson Serena Galeone told Belga. The severity of their injuries is still unknown.

The two explosions did not occur at the low-pressure gas pipe damaged earlier in the day, but inside the building itself.

Initial information suggests that gas may still have been present inside the building when the explosions occurred, according to Galeone.

Around 100 people had already been evacuated from the building at 22 Treurenberg earlier on Friday after a contractor accidentally drilled into a low-pressure gas pipe.

Brussels firefighters and Sibelga teams worked at the scene, and a security perimeter was established around the area.

The incident is also disrupting public transport in central Brussels. Tram lines 92 and 93 are suspended between Louise and Botanique.

STIB is advising passengers to use metro lines 2 or 6 between the two stops instead.

Bus lines 29, 63, 65 and 66 have also been diverted since the gas leak began.