Friday officially the hottest day of the year in Belgium

Illustration picture shows a thermometer approaching 40°C during a heatwave in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Hatim Kaghat

Belgium has recorded its hottest day of the year, with temperatures reaching 35.7°C in Uccle on Friday afternoon.

The temperature makes Friday the hottest day of 2026 so far, Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) meteorologist David Dehenauw announced on X. The previous hottest day was 26 June.

Friday also broke the daily temperature record for 14 August in Uccle. The previous record of 31.9°C was set in 2022.

Belgium officially entered a heatwave earlier on Friday after temperatures in Uccle passed 30°C for the third day during the current spell of hot weather.

The RMI defines a national heatwave as at least five consecutive days with maximum temperatures of 25°C or above in Uccle, including at least three days reaching 30°C or more.

Temperatures reached 31.3°C on Wednesday and 34.6°C on Thursday.

The current heatwave began on 8 August and is expected to continue until Sunday or possibly Monday.

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