Nearly one in three women in EU face workplace sexual harassment

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Almost one in three women across the EU have experienced sexual harassment at work, according to the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work (EU-OSHA).

Sexual harassment can range from inappropriate jokes to exposure to sexually explicit images, the agency said in a release on Friday.

Harassment can take place in person or online and can affect workers’ safety, health and wellbeing, according to EU-OSHA.

The organisation said the growing use of digital technologies in working life has created new risks of harassment and violence towards workers, including from colleagues and from third parties.

Online tools and prevention measures

Employers need to address harassment in all its forms, EU-OSHA stated.

It added that its resources include practical prevention measures and an Online interactive Risk Assessment (OiRA) tool focused on harassment and sexual harassment — a digital tool designed to help organisations identify and manage workplace risks.