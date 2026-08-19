Close to eight in ten Belgians open to consider changing jobs

Illustrative image. Israel Andrade

Almost eight in ten employees in Belgium say they are either actively searching for a new job or would at least consider a new job offer from a different company, according to a report by social insurer Acerta and job platform StepStone.

With Acerta and StepStone reporting a job shortage in Belgium, the record-breaking statistic in the yearly Talent Pulse report is remarkable. This is reflected in the secondary questions in the report, which indicate that less than one in three believe to be able to find a new job within three months. One in four believe that it would take up to a year to find a new job.

"Employees mainly want to change jobs because they feel they do not experience sufficient challenges or opportunities for development (42.6%) with their employer," said Nora Van Den Eynden, career transitions expert at Acerta.

"For others, their personal values and standards are no longer in line with the current corporate culture (34.7%). Alternatively, employees are dissatisfied with their remuneration (31.1%)," she said.

This means, Van Den Eynden added, that employers also have several levers at their disposal to prevent staff from leaving. "These include putting together attractive remuneration packages and offering training, but also articulating values and standards, communicating openly about them and regularly checking whether everyone still identifies with them."

Two-thirds of the people questioned would consider a career switch or changing sectors.

People considering changing careers are mostly younger employees. They cite a lack of challenges or professional development, not supporting the values of their employer and dissatisfaction with pay.

The data is taken from the annual Talent Pulse survey conducted by Acerta and StepStone Belgium amongst both employed and unemployed people. In total, over 1,700 people took part in the survey.