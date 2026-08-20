Property platform Immoscoop desings free bidding 'certificate' for buyers and sellers

Apartments in Brussels. Credit: Belga

Property listings website Immoscoop is offering prospective buyers a free certificate, drawn up with KBC bank, to show sellers that their offer is financially feasible.

The service allows would-be buyers to run a mortgage simulation with KBC before making an offer on a home. Its aim is to check whether the amount they plan to offer matches their budget.

Immoscoop said that the certificate should also reassure sellers by showing that a bid is financially credible.

The certificate is issued online and free of charge. It is based on several factors, including the buyer’s family situation, net income, monthly expenses and initial deposit.

KBC then makes an initial estimate of the maximum amount the buyer can borrow and the total budget they can devote to purchasing a home. The bank then issues a certificate that remains valid for two weeks.

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