US ambassador White to invoke diplomatic immunity in Antwerp 'rabbi' case

US ambassador to Belgium Bill White. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White says he will invoke diplomatic immunity in response to criminal proceedings brought against him by Antwerp-based "rabbi" Moshe Friedman.

In an official statement, White said Friedman had summoned him before the Brussels Criminal Court on allegations including threats, extortion, defamation and stalking.

White said the US State Department would "rightly invoke diplomatic immunity", despite his claim that he would be willing to contest Friedman’s accusations in court.

He also said he would seek compensation for legal costs, describing Friedman as a fraudster and accusing him of wasting the court’s time.

In the statement, White repeated earlier personal attacks on Friedman, saying his "five minutes of fame" were over and rejecting his claim to be a rabbi. He added that "no one in Belgium should lose sleep over what he thinks" and urged the Antwerp Public Prosecutor to take the same view.

White also reiterated his call for the case against the "beautiful Mohelim rabbis" to be dropped, including Rabbi Landau, whom he described as "a very special American patriot".

The case brought by Friedman against the US ambassador is due to open on 20 October. In his summons, the activist had also asked the court to consider at least a partial lifting of White’s diplomatic immunity.

What happened?

The latest spat involving the US ambassador case goes back to last July, when White made scathing remarks about Moshe Friedman in the weekly magazine Humo, after the latter had lodged a complaint against US President Donald Trump.

The Antwerp diamond industry had presented Trump with a ring set with 321 diamonds and 75 other precious stones, to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States.

According to Friedman, this gift was intended to persuade the president to exert pressure on the Belgian investigation into ritual circumcisions, which the US ambassador was accused of overstepping his role with political interference.

"Attacking my president, who is one of the strongest living supporters of the Jewish people, with false accusations will not be tolerated or go unchecked. So enough is enough. The gloves are off," US Ambassador White said in a statement on 27 July.

On 6 August, he issued another statement disputing Friedman's rabbi title, noting how Rabbi Chaim Eisenberg, former Chief Rabbi of Vienna, had clarified that he never verified or endorsed Friedman’s rabbinical credentials, despite his claims.

Other Jewish organisations have repeatedly stated that he does not lead any recognised synagogue and holds no recognised rabbinical position within Belgium’s official Jewish community.

White is also said to have made disparaging remarks about him on Instagram. Friedman now wants to have the ambassador prosecuted for threats, extortion, defamation and harassment.

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