Parents to stand trial for baby’s death

Credit: Belga

A court in Ghent ruled on Tuesday that the parents of a five-month-old baby who died in 2024 must stand trial.

The mother faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, criminal negligence, drug-related offences and parental neglect.

The father will be tried on the same charges, with the exception of involuntary manslaughter.

The baby’s death was confirmed on 12 October 2024 after the parents themselves called the emergency services to their flat, where the child had died.

A forensic pathologist was appointed as part of the investigation.

Both parents were arrested and brought before an investigating judge, who placed them in pre-trial detention on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

They were released under conditions in December 2024.