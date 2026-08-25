Tuesday, 25 August 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Beobank to raise interest rates on its term deposit accounts

Tuesday, 25 August 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Beobank to raise interest rates on its term deposit accounts
Credit: Belga/ Hatim Kaghat

Beobank will raise interest rates on most of its fixed-term deposit accounts from Wednesday, following the issue of new Belgian state bonds in September and the maturity of back-to-school term accounts.

For a six-month term account, the gross rate at maturity will increase from 1.10% to 1.55%, with the net rate rising from 0.77% to 1.08%.

For a nine-month term, the gross rate will rise from 1.72% to 2.29%, while the net rate will increase from 1.20% to 1.60%.

For 12-month term accounts, the new gross rate will be 3.00%, up from 2.40%, and the net rate will rise from 1.68% to 2.10%.

The same 3.00% gross rate will also apply to term accounts with maturities of 24, 36 and 48 months.

For 18-month term accounts, the gross rate will increase from 2.50% to 3.10%, while the net rate will rise from 1.75% to 2.17%.

Beobank said the increase would place its term accounts among the most competitive on the market.

Kristof Vandenbulcke, the bank’s head of banking and insurance products, said the six-, nine- and 12-month products were particularly well suited to the current investment horizons of retail savers.

He added that the bank remained competitive over medium-term maturities as well, especially for nine- and 10-year products.

The next Belgian state bonds, to be issued in September, will offer a gross return of 2.75% for the one-year bond, equivalent to 1.925% net.

According to an overview published on guide-epargne.be, few banks offer returns matching those of the state bonds.

Online bank MeDirect is one exception, offering a gross rate of 3.20% and a net rate of 2.24% on a one-year term account.

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