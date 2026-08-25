Teachers unions call for demonstration on 10 September in Liège

Protest slogan and pictured during a protest gathering in front of the Federation Wallonia-Brussels government (Federation Wallonie-Bruxelles - Federatie Wallonie-Brussel), in Brussels, on Thursday 18 June 2026. Teachers and education workers protest against the program decree for education, which includes numerous austerity measures. BELGA PHOTO EMILE WINDAL

Teachers’ unions have called on the education sector to demonstrate in Liège on 10 September against spending cuts introduced by the Government of Wallonia-Brussels Federation, FWB.

Roland Lahaye, general secretary of CSC-Enseignement, one of the sector’s two main unions, said on Tuesday that the protest was being organised by the joint union front.

Scheduled for two weeks after the start of the school year, the demonstration is intended to challenge a series of budget cuts in education that are now coming into force.

One of the most strongly criticised measures is a 10% increase in teaching hours for upper secondary teachers, without any additional pay.

By acting together, the unions are reviving a campaign they pursued throughout last year against the cuts introduced in the FWB by the Mouvement Réformateur-Les Engagés majority.

Their last major joint demonstration took place in Brussels on 9 April and drew between 10,000 and 15,000 people.