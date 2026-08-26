EU pledges digital backing for gaming sector amid consumer and safety focus

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Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen attended Gamescom in Cologne on Wednesday and took part in the event’s opening ceremony.

Virkkunen, the Commission’s Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, appeared alongside German Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, Federal Research Minister Dorothee Bär and North Rhine-Westphalia Minister President Hendrik Wüst, the European Commission informed in a statement on Wednesday.

She used the visit to highlight EU support for the video games sector, including funding opportunities for games professionals through the Creative Europe and InvestEU programmes.

Virkkunen also referred to the Commission’s new AgoraEU proposal and to the EU’s commitment to consumer protection and the protection of minors.

She met industry representatives and discussed EU support for the digital infrastructure used to develop new products and services.

“Europe is at the forefront of the gaming sector,” Virkkunen said in the statement released by the Commission.

Gamescom in Cologne

Gamescom is held annually in Cologne and is billed by organisers as the world’s biggest gaming event.

The Commission has hosted European companies on a dedicated Creative Europe MEDIA stand at Gamescom since 2023, it added.