Wednesday, 26 August 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Argenta profits soar in the first half of the year

Wednesday, 26 August 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Argenta profits soar in the first half of the year

Argenta, the Antwerp-based bank, reported a net profit of €214 million for the first six months of the year, up €50 million, or about 30%, on the same period in 2025.

Like many banks in the sector, Argenta benefited from a sharp rise in interest income, which increased from just over €100 million to €429 million.

The bank said this was driven by a more favourable interest-rate environment and growth in its Dutch mortgage loan portfolio.

Wealth management was also a key engine of growth. Income from that business rose by €20 million to €164 million.

Insurance, however, delivered weaker results. Income in that division fell by €26 million to €91 million.

Operating costs also increased, partly because of additional investment in branches, among other factors.

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