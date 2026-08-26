Argenta profits soar in the first half of the year

Argenta, the Antwerp-based bank, reported a net profit of €214 million for the first six months of the year, up €50 million, or about 30%, on the same period in 2025.

Like many banks in the sector, Argenta benefited from a sharp rise in interest income, which increased from just over €100 million to €429 million.

The bank said this was driven by a more favourable interest-rate environment and growth in its Dutch mortgage loan portfolio.

Wealth management was also a key engine of growth. Income from that business rose by €20 million to €164 million.

Insurance, however, delivered weaker results. Income in that division fell by €26 million to €91 million.

Operating costs also increased, partly because of additional investment in branches, among other factors.