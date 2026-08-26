Lizy leasing platform raises over €300 million

Sam Heymans of Lizy (C) pictured with the 'Scale-up de l'Annee' award during the award ceremony for the 30th edition of the 'Entreprise de l'annee' and 'La Scale-up de l'Annee' for the year 2025 (French-speaking company of the year), Monday 01 December 2025 in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

Brussels-based Lizy, a digital leasing company for refurbished used cars, has raised more than €300 million to support its expansion in Belgium, the Netherlands and France.

The funding package, announced on Wednesday, combines a private securitisation, bank loans and capital from existing shareholders.

The company said the money will help it continue to develop its business model.

Founded in 2019, Lizy says it has become Belgium’s first used-car leasing platform. It is now also active in the Dutch and French markets.

Chief financial officer Björn Schincariol said investor backing showed that used-car leasing is a financeable business. He said the new funding would lower Lizy’s financing costs and give it more room to keep growing.

According to the company, this should bring a double benefit: more competitive monthly payments for customers and additional capacity for expansion across its three markets.

Lizy also said it wants to play a leading role in the green transition of the leasing market. In 2025, 67% of its contracts were fully electric, rising to 83% in the first half of 2026.

The company employs 75 people and was named EY’s Scale-up of the Year 2025.