Belgium's Prince Gabriel opts to train as a paracommando

Belgium's Prince Gabriel, seen here with Queen Mathilde during a royal visit to Saint-Cyr Military Academy. © Belga

Belgium's Prince Gabriel will train as a paracommando in Marche-les-Dames and Schaffen after completing his four-year degree at the Royal Military Academy, the Belgian Royal Palace said on Wednesday.

The prince, who is the second son of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, will receive his Master’s degree in Social and Military Sciences at the Royal Military Academy on Thursday, bringing that course of study to an end.

According to Het Nieuwsblad, he is the first Belgian prince to complete the full Social and Military Sciences programme at the academy.

He will then continue his military career within the armed forces.

At the Infantry School in Arlon, he will train to become an infantry platoon commander.

He will then follow paracommando training in Marche-les-Dames and Schaffen, the palace said.