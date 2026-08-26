Expect severe thunderstorms from Thursday afternoon, IRM warns

a thunderstorm rages over the city of Brussels, in the night from Saturday to Sunday 28 June 2026. BELGA PHOTO MARIUS BURGELMAN

Belgium will be under a yellow thunderstorm warning from Thursday afternoon until early Friday, with forecasters warning of intense downpours, hail and strong wind gusts.

A storm system will move into the country from the south late on Thursday afternoon, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute, IRM.

Some storms could be locally severe, bringing very heavy rain in a short period that may cause problems, the institute warned.

Rainfall totals are expected to reach 20 to 40 litres per square metre within one to six hours in several areas, with even higher amounts possible in isolated places.

The warning applies across the whole country from 5 p.m. on Thursday to 4 a.m. on Friday.