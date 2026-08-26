Foreign Ministry unable to contact three Belgians in Nepal

Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot. © Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Belgium’s Foreign Ministry has so far been unable to contact three Belgian tourists in a flood-hit region of Nepal, Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot said on Wednesday.

About 70 Belgians are registered as being in Nepal, where catastrophic flooding near the border with Tibet on Wednesday killed at least 157 people and left ‌many others missing.

As far as the authorities know, 15 of the Belgian tourists were in the affected area, and three people from that group have not yet been reached.

Prévot said the ministry was taking the necessary steps and remained in contact with their relatives.

He urged Belgian nationals in Nepal to read the travel advice on the ministry’s website, register on Travellers Online and follow instructions from local authorities.

He also strongly advised people to exercise caution and stay away from rivers, bridges and low-lying areas.