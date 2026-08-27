Storms and flooding hotline 1722 activated throughout Belgium

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Belgium’s federal public service for home affairs activated the 1722 number on Thursday.

With this line, people needing fire brigade assistance for storm damage or flooding can get help without overloading the 112 emergency line.

The Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium (RMI) has warned of severe weather across the country.

A weather system moving in from France was expected to bring rain and thunderstorms on Thursday morning.

By the evening, a new and more active thunderstorm front was forecast to enter Belgium from France, with a risk of intense storms, heavy rainfall, hail and strong gusts of wind.

The weather service issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms nationwide from 17:00.

People who need fire brigade assistance for storm or water damage can submit a request via the online portal at www.1722.be or call 1722.

Authorities have asked the public to use the online portal where possible so that the 112 emergency centres remain free for life-threatening situations.

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