Russia rejects 'alarmist reports' about unusual CIA director visit

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov looks on during the Victory Day military parade on Red Square in Moscow on May 9, 2026. Credit: Belga / AFP

The Kremlin has dismissed US media reports about CIA director John Ratcliffe’s visit to Moscow as “alarmist”, denying that Russia intends to attack a NATO member.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected reports by The Wall Street Journal and CBS that Ratcliffe had travelled to Moscow to warn Russia against striking a NATO country. He said such claims “have nothing to do with reality and Russia’s intentions”.

Speaking on Thursday, Peskov said “many alarmist stories” were currently being published. He argued instead that it was European countries that were behaving aggressively.

Russia and US President Donald Trump both sought to play down the significance of Ratcliffe’s visit. It is, however, unusual for the head of the CIA to travel to Moscow.

Trump said the visit had nothing to do with Russian threats towards NATO, according to the reports.

Several members of the alliance have recently said they were targeted by sabotage, espionage operations and other forms of hybrid warfare attributed to Russia.

Some countries, including Poland and Romania, have also reported airspace violations involving drones and missiles.

US media said Ratcliffe had asked Russia not to attack a NATO member. Peskov said the trip involved talks between intelligence services and that Ratcliffe did not meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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