Antwerp resident wanted nationally and internationally arrested in Lanaken

Credit: Belga

Police in Lanaken have arrested an Antwerp man wanted nationally and internationally in connection with sexual violence and fraud offences, the local police zone said on Thursday.

Police said the man, who is in his 40s, was found while staying with a female friend in Lanaken.

Officers from the Lanaken-Maasmechelen police zone carried out the arrest with support from police in Antwerp, following what they described as extensive investigative and search work.

After his arrest, the suspect was transferred to Hasselt Prison.

The competent authorities will now take the necessary further steps with a view to his extradition.