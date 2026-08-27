Brussels' green spaces closed from Thursday evening

Green spaces in Brussels/Capital Region, such as the Sonian Forest, pictured above, are closed from the evening of 28 to 29 August, due to an IRM thunderstorm forecast. © Visit Brussels/Jean-Paul Remy

Parks, nature reserves and woods managed by Brussels Environment, including the Brussels section of the Sonian Forest, will be closed to the public from 6 p.m. on Thursday to 8 a.m. on Friday because of forecasted wind gusts of at least 80 km/hr.

Brussels Environment said the measure was being taken as a precaution amid severe weather warnings for Brussels-Capital Region. The agency also urged people to avoid travelling near trees anywhere.

The Royal Meteorological Institute has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for the whole of Belgium from 5 p.m. on Thursday to 4 a.m. on Friday. Forecasters expect the storm system to move into the country from the south late on Thursday afternoon.

According to the institute, the thunderstorms could be locally severe, bringing very heavy rainfall in a short period, with hail and strong wind gusts.

Emergency number 1722 has been activated for people needing assistance from the fire service because of storm damage or flooding.

In life-threatening situations, the public should call 112 instead.