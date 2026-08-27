Some areas could receive over 50 litres per m2 of rain, forecasters say

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Belgium is facing two waves of thunderstorms from Thursday evening into Friday, with heavy rain, strong wind gusts and hail possible, and some areas could receive over 50 litres of rain, according to the forecasts.

The first storms are expected to move into Belgium from France on Thursday evening and overnight, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute, IRM, which has issued a yellow warning

After a brief lull late in the night and on Friday morning, a second round of thunderstorms is forecast to arrive from the same direction during the day on Friday.

The IRM said both waves could be intense, bringing torrential rain, powerful gusts and hail, but the first wave, due on Thursday evening and overnight, is expected to pose the greatest risk in terms of rainfall totals.

On Friday, isolated storm cells could still produce heavy downpours, but the main threat is expected to be strong winds.

According to the institute, rainfall totals are forecast to exceed 20 litres per m2, while more than 30 or 40 litres per m2 could fall in a short period.

Across both storm episodes, some places could receive more than 50 litres per m2 within 24 hours.

Hail is also possible during the storms.