Thursday, 27 August 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Maternity leave benefits delined slightly in July, ONEM reports

Thursday, 27 August 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Maternity leave benefits delined slightly in July, ONEM reports
© Canva

Belgium’s National Employment Office, ONEM, paid 240,415 interruption benefits in July, mainly for time-credit schemes and parental leave, down 2.6% from the corresponding month last year.

The decline affected every category, the office said on Thursday.

Time-credit payments fell by 3.5%, thematic leave, including parental leave, dropped by 1.7%, and career breaks in the public sector were down 4.3%.

Women continued to make up the majority of those interrupting their professional activity. In July, 138,292 beneficiaries were women, accounting for 57.5% of the total, compared with 102,123 men.

Most claimants chose to reduce their working time by one fifth, with 146,531 such cases recorded. That arrangement accounted for 60.9% of all interruption benefits.

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