Warm summer leads to more medical emergencies and breakdowns on the road

Hundreds of cars are stuck on the A8 motorway between Antibes and Nice. Credit: AFP/Miguel Medina

Medical cases and roadside assistance call-outs rose sharply over the summer, with Touring and Europ Assistance both linking the increase in part to prolonged heatwaves.

Touring said the number of interventions was up 21 per cent compared with 2025. In July and August, it handled 1,834 medical cases, a rise of 7.6 per cent, while technical call-outs increased by 23 per cent to 9,110.

Europ Assistance also reported an increase. The number of medical cases opened abroad rose by 26 per cent, while interventions for car breakdowns or technical problems abroad were up 6 per cent. Both organisations said heatwaves played a significant role. Touring reported recurring stomach and intestinal problems, as well as cases of dehydration.

It also recorded several heart-related problems, noting that people often exercise intensely in high temperatures. In addition, it saw many cases of heatstroke, which frequently required hospital treatment. Europ Assistance said the heatwaves did not affect the number of medical cases opened for some conditions, such as injuries. However, they often had an impact on cases involving gastrointestinal complaints.

This was particularly the case among very young children, and in cases linked to heart, respiratory or neurological problems, especially among older people and those with underlying health conditions.

The wildfires in southern Europe also prompted many requests for information. “Travellers wanted to know whether their destination was safe and what to do in an emergency,” Touring said. Europ Assistance said the fires did not lead to medical cases being opened, but instead triggered calls from people seeking reassurance about the assistance available if their stay had to be cut short.