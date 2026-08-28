Brugge's Gentpoort Bridge reopens on Monday

Gentpoort Bridge in Brugge (Bruges). © Wikimedia Commons

The Gentpoort Bridge in Bruges will reopen to all traffic, including shipping, on Monday evening after summer maintenance works, restoring a key route into the city centre just before the new school year begins.

The reopening was announced by the Roads and Traffic Agency and De Vlaamse Waterweg. While the bridge itself will be fully accessible again, work on the surrounding junctions will continue until the end of 2027.

Work on the Gentpoort Bridge and Generaal Lemanlaan began in mid-June. The bridge underwent maintenance, with the Roads and Traffic Agency renewing the upper structure, including the road surface.

De Vlaamse Waterweg replaced the railings, the metal structure and the bridge’s electromechanical equipment. The work was carried out during the holiday period to limit disruption.

Since mid-June, the bridge had been completely closed to pedestrians, cyclists and motorised traffic. In August, it was also closed to shipping for two weeks.

From Monday evening, all traffic will be able to use the bridge again. Some minor diversions will remain in place because of ongoing junction works, but this main route towards the city centre will once again be open.

The next phase of the project will now begin with the redesign of four junctions near Gentpoort. Those works are expected to continue until Autumn 2027.