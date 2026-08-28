FWB moves to better align education with labour-market needs

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The Government of Belgium's French Community on Friday approved a preliminary draft decree to reform adult education, with the aim of bringing courses more in line with labour market needs.

The reform is intended to address a major skills gap in French-speaking Belgium. At present, around one-third of people of working age do not have the qualifications needed to gain easy access to the job market.

The plan was approved at the first cabinet meeting of the new working year.

Under the reform, education providers and businesses will work more closely together, including through internships and workplace-based learning.

The government also wants to give greater recognition to prior experience. People already working in a job but lacking the formal qualifications for it will be able to obtain exemptions during training in their field.

Training pathways will also be made more flexible so that they fit better around the busy family lives of many adults.