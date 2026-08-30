Iconic broadcast anchor André Remy dies at 89

20070503 -BIESME BELGIUM: Andre Remy pictured during the funeral of Arsene Vaillant, Thursday 03 May 2007 in the Saint Martin church in Biesme. Arsene Vaillant was a former Red Devil player and jounalist of the Walloon television station RTBF. BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR

Former RTBF presenter and former head of sport at Canal+ Belgium André Remy has died at the age of 89, RTBF announced on Sunday.

Remy was a well-known figure on Belgian television. He co-hosted the programme "Feu vert" with Jacques Careuil.

He also co-wrote the comedy show "Sois Belge et tais-toi !" with his son, Baudouin Remy.

In a statement, Élisabeth Degryse, Minister-President of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation and Culture Minister, paid tribute to him as a “teacher, television and stage figure” who “left his mark on several generations and an indelible imprint on the audiovisual and cultural landscape.”

“He made us laugh, think and share his passions – including his love of football – on our screens for many years,” she said, offering her “sincere condolences” to his family.