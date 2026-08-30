Sunday, 30 August 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Iconic broadcast anchor André Remy dies at 89

Sunday, 30 August 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Iconic broadcast anchor André Remy dies at 89
20070503 -BIESME BELGIUM: Andre Remy pictured during the funeral of Arsene Vaillant, Thursday 03 May 2007 in the Saint Martin church in Biesme. Arsene Vaillant was a former Red Devil player and jounalist of the Walloon television station RTBF. BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR

Former RTBF presenter and former head of sport at Canal+ Belgium André Remy has died at the age of 89, RTBF announced on Sunday.

Remy was a well-known figure on Belgian television. He co-hosted the programme "Feu vert" with Jacques Careuil.

He also co-wrote the comedy show "Sois Belge et tais-toi !" with his son, Baudouin Remy.

In a statement, Élisabeth Degryse, Minister-President of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation and Culture Minister, paid tribute to him as a “teacher, television and stage figure” who “left his mark on several generations and an indelible imprint on the audiovisual and cultural landscape.”

“He made us laugh, think and share his passions – including his love of football – on our screens for many years,” she said, offering her “sincere condolences” to his family.

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