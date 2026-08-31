German-speaking government invests an extra €4.5 million in affordable housing

German Community Minister of Housing Lydia Klinkenberg. Credit: Belga

The government of Belgium’s German-speaking Community has approved an additional €4.5 million investment in public housing company ÖWOB, the office of Housing Minister Lydia Klinkenberg said on Monday.

According to the minister’s office, the funding is part of a long-term investment strategy aimed at creating and modernising homes in the East Cantons with public support.

The money will be used to improve the energy efficiency of existing homes and to expand the supply of new housing.

With this latest injection of €4.5 million, the German-speaking Community’s total investment in ÖWOB now stands at €30 million.