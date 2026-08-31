US envoy promises to stop insulting Belgian politicians

US ambassador to Belgium Bill White. BELGA PHOTO EMILE WINDAL

US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White says he has promised Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot to refrain from making disparaging remarks about Belgian political leaders.

In a written statement issued to the press after being summoned by the minister, White said he would raise any concerns directly with the government first. He added that both sides had agreed to address such issues together when they arise.

Earlier in the day, following a meeting of about 90 minutes with Minister Prévot, the ambassador had described their exchange as “very frank.” He had also said, however, that he would continue to share his views on social media.

The summons followed a social media post in which White mocked Public Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke, calling him a “loser” and a killjoy. The post criticised Vandenbroucke for backing a new health warning in alcohol advertising: “Alcohol is harmful to health.”

Belgium’s council of ministers approved the measure several months ago, and it was already included in the Arizona coalition agreement. More recently, however, a federation of brewers launched a media campaign against the decision, bringing the issue back to the centre of public debate.

In his written statement, White also said the talks had covered other matters, including “multi-billion-dollar” projects involving US liquefied natural gas, which he said would benefit Belgium’s energy security.