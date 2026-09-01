Belgium in Brief: Post-summer blues

Credit: Belga

Goeiemiddag, bonjour and welcome back!

This is Maïthé Chini again, back in your inbox after a brief summer hiatus.

Today is a big day in Belgium. Millions of pupils and students going back to school, the opening of the judicial year and politicians returning from their holidays to settle back in parliament. The economy – a subject that tops my personal list of topics I'd rather not think too much about while on holiday – is also back on the table.

The Federal Government has several loose ends to tie up before their October budget deadline, and it seems like BNP Paribas Fortis' Chief Economist Koen De Leus has some ideas.

Speaking to reporter Christopher Richards, he outlined his concerns and suggestions to boost growth. De Leus explained how Belgium's many layers of government do not make it easier to do business. And if you want to find out what zombies have to do with the economy, I recommend reading Christopher's article.

As is tradition in Belgium, a new month also rings in numerous changes to rules and measures in the country. While the majority of them are education-related, there are plenty of other things shifting as well. Find the full overview here.

However, as the summer sun has made way for Belgium's traditional September rains, many people are struggling with the post-summer blues. If you are feeling a bit down now that everyone and everything is going back to the usual routine, you are definitely not the only one, according to our regular contributor Kristina Chetcuti.

In her words: "No matter how old we are, the dawn of September still carries that unmistakable ‘back-to-school’ feeling. That queasy feeling in the gut that all the fun is over and that we have to slouch back to the slog."

Despite having graduated about a decade ago, I can only say that Kristina hit the nail on the head with this one. Read her tips and tricks to hold on to that summer feeling a little longer here.

Unfortunately, I have some more sad news as well. Funerals have been held for the missing 5-year-old boy Tyméo and his 29-year-old father Bryan Brigou in Namur. The Belgian police searched for them for almost two months, until two bodies were found last week.

Last week's post-mortem examinations performed on the two bodies did not establish a cause of death or officially confirm that the bodies belonged to the missing father and son, but other options are considered highly unlikely.

Yesterday, a funeral was held for young Tyméo, and today, another one was held for his father. Reporter Rita Alves gives a detailed overview of the search and the state of the investigation to bring you up to date on everything we know so far.

You can find all that, and much more, on The Brussels Times website.

As always, for comments, tips, corrections or suggestions, you know where to find me: m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Wishing you a calm start to the after-summer season!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

In an interview with The Brussels TImes, BNP Paribas Fortis' Chief Economist Koen De Leus explains what's holding back Belgium's economy and future wage growth. Read more.

The most important changes and how they will impact people can be found here. Read more.

Last week, two bodies were found during a search operation related to the case of Bryan and Tyméo, the missing father and son who were last seen on 27 June. This week, funerals are being held. Read more.

“Electric scooters are now part of our daily mobility. But when the number of fatalities more than triples in a single year, we cannot look the other way." Read more.

"If the Foreign Affairs Ministry advises against non-essential travel, Brussels Airlines cannot act as though Tel Aviv is a normal business destination." Read more.

The campus will have a primary school and a secondary school, as well as a large sports hall. Read more.

We are trying to hang on to that summer feeling, but everything around us is telling us otherwise: we have used up our leave days; the sun is setting earlier; schools have started. Read more.