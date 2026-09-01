Belgians invest more than €887 million in new state bonds in four days

Credit: Belga

After four days, subscriptions to Belgium's state bonds have totalled nearly €887 million – making it the most popular issue since the so-called "Van Peteghem bonds" in 2023, which were tax-efficient bonds with which the Treasury raised a record sum of nearly €22 billion.

After four days, the state bonds stand at an interim total of €886.962 million, the Federal Debt Agency reported on Tuesday. The two previous issues this year raised €263 and €273 million respectively.

This issue, on 4 September, comprises 1-year and 10-year state bonds. They carry net yields of 1.925% and 2.59% respectively – the gross yields are 2.75% and 3.7%.

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The 1-year government bond is by far the most popular. Subscriptions for this have already totalled over €802 million. The 10-year government bond has so far attracted just over €84.5 million.

In response to the state bonds' success, several banks and insurers raised their fixed-term interest rates, including Keytrade, Beobank and MeDirect, and now also BNP Paribas Fortis, Hello bank! and Fintro.

Subscriptions for the government bonds remain open until 3 September inclusive.

The target audience for government bonds is private individuals. In principle, there is an issue four times a year.