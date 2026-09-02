US visitor spending in Belgium jumped 26% this summer

Credit: Belga / Siska Gremmelprez

Visitors from the USA spent 26% more in Belgium this June and July compared to the same period in 2025, according to newly released figures from Worldline.

The card processing company noted that US tourists "spent by far the most money of all foreign tourists in Belgium this summer. For our merchants, that’s good news."

Within Belgium, Brussels saw the most transactions made with a foreign cards. In Brussels, 43% of foreign card transactions were made by US tourists – more than the transactions of visitors from France, the Netherlands and the UK combined.

Almost half of all foreign spending goes to shopping on Belgian classics like chocolates as well as souvenir shops, bookshops, jewellers and fashion, according to Worldline. Their figures exclude spending at airports and duty free zones.

Belgium is becoming a highly rated destination

Visits to Belgium from the USA bounced back strongly after Covid-19, up from 451,537 arrivals in 2019, the previous high, to 501,269 last year.

Jeroen Roppe a spokesperson with Visit.Brussels told The Brussels Times that the US remains Brussels' fifth-largest source market.

"It is difficult to take a deeper dive into the reasons behind this trend, but it goes without saying that Brussels benefits from a strong business clientele linked to the European institutions and international organisations, trade fairs and congresses, as well as companies established in Brussels."

"The US market is also driven by Europe’s overall appeal to American travellers and by the many multi-destination itineraries that include Brussels alongside other European cities such as Paris, Bruges, and Amsterdam."

A report from the European Travel Commission in June found that "good train connections between destinations now influence destination choice for 23% of travellers, up three points from last summer".

Brussels may have benefited from this growing trend, with its direct rail connections to Paris, London and Amsterdam, as well as a growing list of direct night train destinations such as Prague and Berlin. Figures on visitors and overnight stays for the summer months will be released by Statbel from September.

The city has also benefited from a slew of top recommendations from global press and influencers in the last 12 months.

These recommendations include CNN, which called Brussels one of the best places to visit in 2026 and suggested to its global audience "scratch the surface and you’ll uncover an artistic hub set to come into its own in 2026."

Condé Nast Traveller also placed Brussels third on its list of "Best Places to Go in 2026" suggesting a city that is often-overlooked but experiencing a "cultural moment."

Unexpected endorsements were also received in July from singer Sienna Spiro, and guitarist Nile Rodgers who performed at a large party in Cinquantenaire Park to celebrate 250 years of US independence.

These recommendations come alongside an increased travel warning to the city by the US State Department in August, advising US visitors to "exercise increased caution" due to the risk of petty crime, terrorism and unrest.

Brussels had suffered in recent years from rage-bait content on social media, which was designed to profit from attacking the city as the worst in Europe.

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