Possible greater army role in the fight against drugs, organised crime

Interior Minister Bernard Quintin. © BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Belgium is considering expanding the army’s role in the fight against drug trafficking and organised crime, Interior Minister Bernard Quintin said on Tuesday after an electronic meeting of the National Security Council.

The Interior and Defence ministries are now examining how such an expansion could be carried out.

Quintin said that, in what he described as a national emergency, the state must use all the means at its disposal.

He said military support for police officers on the ground was already proving invaluable and delivering concrete results.

The minister added that he welcomed the opportunity to explore how Defence’s role in protecting the country could be further strengthened, while making sure the armed forces remain ready for external conflicts.