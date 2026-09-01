Galbani Salami recalled due to possible presence of foreign objects

Lactalis Belgium, in consultation with the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC), has withdrawn Galbani Salame Tradizionale from sale because it may contain foreign objects.

Customers are being urged not to eat the product and to return it to the shop where it was purchased.

The salami will be refunded in line with the retailer’s usual conditions.

The recall concerns Galbani Salame Tradizionale with a best-before date of 23/10/2026 and lot number L264173.

The salami weighs 230 grammes and is packaged with a paper label.