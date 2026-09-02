Belgium comes out in support of German measures against Russia

Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot. © Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Belgium expressed support on Tuesday for Germany’s response, after Berlin formally blamed Russian security services for a failed drone attack on Leipzig/Halle Airport.

In a post on X, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot said Russia’s responsibility for the attempted attack was “extremely serious.” He said Belgium stood “fully behind” the measures announced by Germany and had also requested that the Russian ambassador be summoned.

The German government on Tuesday formally linked the failed attack in Leipzig to Russian security services.

Speaking at a press conference, Germany’s interior and foreign ministers said the attempted strike, involving a drone packed with explosives, had been carried out on Russia’s orders.

Berlin also announced a series of immediate measures in response. These include closing the Russian consulate-general in Bonn and the Russian House in Berlin.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said the government would also tighten checks on Russian nationals entering Germany and step up pressure on Russia’s shadow fleet.

Prévot said the attempted attack was the latest in a long series of unacceptable violations on the territory of other EU and NATO allies in recent months. He warned that the term “hybrid,” often used to describe hybrid warfare, must not become “a euphemism for aggression.”

“An operation involving explosives on European soil is an extremely serious hostile act,” Prévot said. “Russia must not assume it can carry out such operations in our countries without consequences.”

He added that European and NATO territory was “not a grey zone where Russia can act with impunity.”