What to do in Brussels this weekend: 4 - 6 September

Comedy, beautiful artwork and movies. What better way is there to welcome September? Here are The Brussels Times top picks for this weekend.

Whether you are looking for an evening full of laughs, new international films to watch or a new exhibition to stroll through, there is something for everyone.

Looking for a laugh

‘How to catch a Cheater,’ The Bridge Theatre Studio, Saturday 5 September

Romanian comedian Luana Matei, best known for her stand-up show ‘How to cheat on your Husband,’ brings her brutally honest takes on love, relationships, and life's messiest parts to The Bridge Theatre Studio.

Matei has performed worldwide, with shows in almost 30 countries. She delivers a more provocative style of comedy filled with personal stories and some possible uncomfortable truths. The two-hour show, which starts at 17:00, is strictly 16+.

Find more information here.

Exhibit

Ali Cherri - ‘Soul Witness’, WIELS Contemporary Art Centre, beginning 4 September

Combining audiovisual works, sculpture, watercolours and installations, artist Ali Cherri’s newest exhibit ‘Soul Witness’ premieres at the WIELS Contemporary Art Centre on 4 September.

Bringing together several of Cherri’s major works for the first time, Soul Witness combines film, sculpture, watercolour and installation to explore how power influences the ways history is created, displayed and remembered over time. The opening celebration will run from 18:00-22:00 on Friday and will jointly feature a DJ set by Lina Ejdaa and Stine Sampers from 20:00-23:00.

Find more information here.

Festival

Brussels International Film Festival (BRIFF), various cinemas across Brussels, 4–12 September

The ninth edition of the Brussels International Film Festival begins Friday, bringing nine days of premieres, international discoveries and special screenings to cinemas across Brussels. UGC De Brouckère, Cinema Galeries and Cinema Palace will host film screenings, red carpets and opportunities to meet filmmakers and film teams.

Other events like award ceremonies, concerts and panels with distinguished directors will also take place during the festival. BRIFF’s festivities will begin Friday evening with Emmanuel Marre’s ‘Notre Salut’, a Belgian premiere and winner of the Best Screenplay award at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

Find more information here.

Behind the scenes look

Flagey Building Tour, Sunday 6 September

Take a look inside one of Brussels’ most distinctive architectural landmarks during an hour and a half guided tour of Flagey. The tour will take you beyond the familiar concert halls to explore parts of the building that are inaccessible to the general public.

You’ll have the opportunity to see things like the original recording studios, technical spaces and machine room, while also learning about the building’s history and its transformation into one of Brussels most well-known cultural centres. Groups are maxed out at 20.

Find more information here.