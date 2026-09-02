Belgium in Brief: Violence for violence's sake

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Bonjour, goeiemiddag and hi there!

It's Maïthé in your inbox again, with the latest on The Brussels Times.

The main story on our website today is a very interesting – if frightening – story about nihilistic extremism and how it is luring in young people, written by our regular contributor Dominique Soenens.

The phenomenon is relatively new, develops mainly online and targets vulnerable teenagers, young adults and children as young as eight.

As Dominique describes, it combines "misanthropy and a sense of emptiness" with "horror and violence", and involves young people mutilating themselves, persuading others to do the same, or to commit acts of violence against others.

What sets it apart from every other form of extremism is that the violence is not in service of anything. It is not far-right, far-left or any kind of religious extremism, because there is no ideological component. The violence is the goal.

Now, at the start of the new school year, Belgium's Coordination Unit for Threat Assessment – which monitors terrorist threats in the country – is sounding the alarm about it. Read Dominique's report here.

Also on our website is a very different phenomenon to be concerned about: the recent record Salmonella outbreak in Belgium.

As reporter Rita Alves writes, Salmonella infections have been making headlines in Belgium for several weeks now, after an outbreak at a poultry farm in Antwerp affected over 300 people.

According to the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC), this was a record Salmonella outbreak in the country caused by contaminated eggs, which were widely distributed. The exact origin of the contamination within the farm is still under investigation.

If you want to know how to check if the eggs you bought are safe, what the symptoms of a Salmonella infection are, or how to prevent or treat one, Rita has all the important information for you here.

Also on our website today is a disappointing (but unsurprising) report about sexism in the workplace. Recent research found that nearly nine in 10 women in Belgium say they have experienced sexism at work, but fewer than one in four report it.

As reporter Chase Pray writes, the women's accounts of these experiences varied, ranging from inappropriate or lewd comments to more serious forms of discrimination or harassment.

Despite such high statistics, however, most women do not report their experiences. They cited factors such as a fear of retaliation, the normalisation of the behaviour or even a lack of confidence in their workplace's procedures for handling the situation. Read the full report here.

And lastly, we also have some cheerful news (except if you're a livestock farmer): Emma, the female wolf from the Limburg pack born in 2022, has seemingly found a mate: a male wolf has joined her in her usual territory in the Noorderkempen area of Antwerp.

While Emma has previously seen male wolves passing through her territory, none of them stayed. Now, however, the two were spotted marking their territory together – something that only occurs among wolves that live in pairs.

The male wolf has not yet been identified, meaning that it is not yet clear which pack he comes from. But if all goes well, Belgium might see some new wolf cubs soon.

As always, for comments, tips, corrections or suggestions, find me at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Ciao for now!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

"The violence is not a means to an end. It is the end in itself." Read more.

A spike in Salmonella cases in Belgium was linked to an outbreak at an egg producer in Geel, Antwerp. What do you need to know? Read more.

Out of over 5,000 people surveyed, 87% of women said they had experienced at least one form of sexism at work. Read more.

Belgian workers spend over an hour on average daily commuting, ahead of all 16 other European countries from the study. Read more.

European gas prices top €74 per megawatt hour (MWh), their highest level since early 2023, as renewed escalation in the Middle East pushes up energy markets. Read more.

Belgium is becoming a highly rated destination following celebrity endorsements and travel guide recommendations. Read more.

The vehicle will go under the hammer on Friday during the Zoute Grand Prix Car Week, with an estimated value of €40,000 to €70,000. Read more.