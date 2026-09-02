Africa Legacy brings African art history to the heart of Brussels

African painting. © Wikimedia Commons

An exhibition highlighting the artistic history of Africa and its diasporas opens at the Vanderborght building in Brussels on 4 September.

The Africa Legacy exhibition, which will continue until 11 November, is organised by the City of Brussels in partnership with the Congolese Cultural Centre.

With Africa Legacy, the city aims to draw attention to what organisers describe as Africa’s important but still too often overlooked role in global art history.

They say Africa is not only the cradle of humanity, but also home to a long tradition of artistic innovation and creativity.

The exhibition spans different periods and regions across the African continent.

Ancient artworks and heritage objects are brought together with works by contemporary artists, creating a dialogue between different artistic traditions.

Curator Didier Claes selected works from several parts of Africa as well as from African diasporas.

According to the city, the exhibition offers a different perspective on Africa’s place in art history, focusing not only on the historical value of its heritage but also on its influence on contemporary art.