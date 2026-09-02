Man remanded in custody after arrest that left two injured

Rue Longue Vie, Matonge. Credit: Jean-Paul Remy / visit.brussels

A man involved on Tuesday in a tense police operation in Ixelles' Matonge neighbourhood has been arrested and remanded in custody, Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police said on Wednesday.

Two police officers had been injured when a crowd tried to block his arrest on Tuesday.

Police said a biker unit was in Matonge district in the early afternoon of 1 September to carry out a check on the man, who was suspected of drug dealing. The suspect did not comply with the check and about 30 people tried to prevent officers from carrying it out, according to the police, who added that the suspect himself incited unrest.

Additional police teams were quickly sent to the scene and the situation was brought under control, police said.

The man was already known to police in connection with drug offences.

During the arrest, he allegedly behaved in a particularly violent manner towards the officers, two of whom were injured in the scuffle and had to be taken to hospital for treatment. One of the injured officers has since been declared temporarily unfit for work for nine days.

After questioning, the man was placed at the disposal of the Office of the Public Prosecutor (OPP), which referred him to an investigating judge.

The judge then ordered his detention on remand.

Police also said the man was in breach of immigration law and that the Immigration Office had been informed.