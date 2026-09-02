Four dead birds infected with West Nile virus found in Brussels

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For the first time ever, dead birds infected with the West Nile virus have been found in Brussels, with four such cases confirmed so far.

Brussels Environment announced the discovery on Wednesday after an unusual rise in the number of dead birds found in recent weeks.

Managers of green spaces in the capital collected 15 dead birds from regional parks and other green areas and sent them to a laboratory for testing.

The tests confirmed West Nile virus in four of the birds.

Residents also reported around 20 dead birds outside the regional areas.

Anyone who finds a dead animal in a regional park, such as the Sonian Forest, Woluwe Park or Tenbosch Park, can report it directly to Brussels Environment.

For dead animals found in a private garden or a municipal park, residents should contact their local authority.